COLD WAR II: Chinese hackers accessed Yellen’s computer in US Treasury breach. “The hack, what the Treasury called a “major incident”, happened in December when Chinese state-sponsored hackers breached the department’s computer security guardrails by compromising third-party cybersecurity service provider BeyondTrust, according to Treasury officials.”
