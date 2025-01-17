ROBBY SOAVE: Biden’s Farewell F-You to Elon Musk.

President Joe Biden bid a not-so-fond farewell to Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and other members of the tech “oligarchy” he suddenly believes is threatening American freedoms. “I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern,” he said in his farewell address on Wednesday night. “And that’s the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultrawealthy people and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked. Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead. We see the consequences all across America.” Biden went on to compare these tech oligarchs to 19th century robber barons, who were eventually brought to heel by federal legislators. “More than a century ago, the American people stood up to the robber barons back then and busted the trusts,” he said. “We’ve got to do that again.”

One of the most prevalent myths about economic freedom is that it inevitably leads to monopolies. Ask people why they believe that, and the odds are high that they will point to the “trusts” of the late 19th century that gained large market shares in their particular industries. These trusts are Exhibit A for most people who hold this view. Ask them for specific names of the villains who ran these trusts, and they are likely to point to such people as Cornelius Vanderbilt and John D. Rockefeller. They even have a label for Vanderbilt, Rockefeller, and others: robber barons. But a careful reading of the economic research on the “robber barons” leads to a diametrically opposite conclusion: the so-called robber barons were neither robbers nor barons. They didn’t rob. Instead, they got their money the old-fashioned way: they earned it. Nor were they barons. The word “baron” is a title of nobility, one typically granted by a king or established by force. But Vanderbilt, Rockefeller, and many of the others referred to as robber barons started their businesses from scratch and were granted no special privileges. Moreover, not only did they earn their money and not only were they not granted privileges, but they also helped consumers and, in one famous case, destroyed a monopoly.

Musk’s X has restored some sense of free speech after the previous Twitter regime were happy to be in bed with the FBI and CIA. And his spacecraft are making Boeing look like even more of a joke: Return of NASA astronauts from space station further delayed until late March. No wonder Biden hates him almost as much as he hates his own party’s journalists.

