HEADS, YOU LOSE; TAILS, YOU LOSE: Walgreens CEO reveals anti-theft measures of locking up products had the opposite effect.

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth conceded that locking up products in order to combat retail theft had a negative impact on stores.

During an earnings call on Friday, executives reported a 52% increase in “shrink,” or a loss of inventory that can’t be accounted for through sales. The increase in loss of inventory comes after the pharmacy giant’s efforts to crackdown on shoplifting, which Wentworth suggested may have actually backfired.

“When you lock things up… you don’t sell as many of them. We’ve kind of proven that pretty conclusively,” Wentworth said.