“TRUMP FACTOR STRIKES AGAIN: President-elect and his envoy impact Mideast before inauguration.” Just The News’ story sums it up nicely:

“[W]hen pressed by the news media over who should get credit for the deal, the 46th American president demurred. “Is that a joke?” Biden retorted Wednesday afternoon. And moments later he walked away without providing an answer. The man succeeding Biden as U.S. president had changed the dynamic and enabled a deal that had been stalled for months.

[…]

Qatar’s Minister of State told Just the News that the deal unveiled Wednesday was made possible because President-elect Donald Trump coordinated with Biden’s outgoing team, made a powerful warning to both sides to reach a deal before he was inaugurated and then dispatched his own envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, to help seal the deal, especially with a wary Israel.”