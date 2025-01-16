“THE LEFT LIVES IN A DIFFERENT REALITY”: We’ve Been Through A North Korean Brainwashing Experiment. “Weinstein notes that creative people in the trades (electricians, truckers, etc.) were never sucked into the woke mindset, because their jobs require them to be based in unforgiving reality. It was only among academics, PhDs and corporate workplaces that the woke virus spread.”
