FAFO, OLD TOFF: How it started: British Labour Party sending staff to campaign for Harris in US swing states.
The left-leaning British Labour Party is sending nearly 100 members to U.S. battleground states to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election.
Sofia Patel, head of operations for the Labour Party, shared the plans via LinkedIn Wednesday. She claimed current and former party staff will target key swing states like North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
“I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing,” Patel offered in the post.
Patel also noted she plans to arrive in the U.S. two weeks prior to the election and stay in Washington, D.C., for a few days afterward.
Patel’s profile shows she previously spent time in the Hillary Clinton campaign from October to November of 2016. She included the description “travelled to the US to campaign for Clinton in the presidential election.”
Reacting to Patel’s post was Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who suggested via X it was “yet another reason to vote for President Trump.”
—Mobile Alabama’s NBC affiliate, WPMI, October 17th 2024.
How it’s going: Tears for Keir: No Matter How Often Starmer Checks the Mail, There’s No Inauguration Invite.
Donald Trump’s second inauguration as US President is set to take place on January 20, but it seems Sir Keir Starmer might have been snubbed.
This time around, Mr Trump is breaking with tradition by inviting foreign presidents and prime ministers to the event, which is not usually the case for US oath-taking ceremonies.
Reports indicate he has raised a record-breaking over $170 million (nearly £140 million) for the inauguration, with tech executives and major donors contributing large sums to support the ceremony.
This figure is also twice the $62 million secured by Joe Biden four years ago for his inauguration, which Trump did not attend. He became the fifth outgoing president not to attend his successor’s inauguration and the first in 152 years. Biden confirmed he would “of course” attend Trump’s presidential inauguration.
While the complete guest list has yet to be announced, several key global leaders have already been asked. Keir Starmer’s name, however, appears absent from the initial guest list.
—As spotted by Beege Welborn at Hot Air, yesterday.