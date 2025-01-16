OUT ON A LIMB: White House reporters who hid Biden’s infirmity can’t be trusted.

Even after The Wall Street Journal published a four-byline bombshell detailing how President Joe Biden’s staff energetically hid his ongoing cognitive decline from the public, there wasn’t a single question at the White House briefing. No reporters demanded answers about how they were misled, or complained they were pressured into silence.

They mustered that umbrage over the Hunter Biden pardon, but this slow-rolling scandal was apparently too painful to recount. Perhaps they thought that since Joe Biden was talked out of a reelection bid, the matter was settled. This scandal is already over. But Trump scandals never stop emerging.

Radio host Hugh Hewitt proclaimed he had been calling Biden “infirm” for two years but didn’t know the depth of the infirmity that’s now been revealed. Everyone inside the White House must have known, including the reporters. He said they were “either explicitly complicit or recklessly indifferent” to Biden’s decline.

Hewitt upset knee-jerk defenders of the media when he said, “With the exception of Peter Doocy, I would ban everyone from the White House press room who has been there for the past four years because they are obviously of no use to the country. They didn’t tell us the No. 1 thing, which is that [Biden] is not competent. Why in the world would Trump let them in?”