REPORT: Hunter Biden Artworks Worth ‘Millions of Dollars’ Burned Up in LA Fires.
Remember Hunter Biden’s supposed stint as an artist? It was, without doubt, one of the shallowest, most obvious money-laundering efforts undertaken by any member of the Biden family, and that’s really saying something. Hunter’s “art” was reminiscent of what might result from a bomb going off in a paint factory when a truck loaded with bolts of canvas sat parked outside; a talented kindergartner could finger-paint more compelling art than Hunter’s best efforts. But somehow, Hunter’s daubs gained some acclaim in the art community – at least the art community that was willing to help the Biden family to launder bribes – and the paintings sold for, wonder of wonders, a lot of money.
But hey, they sold to anonymous buyers. Give me a break.
Now, the New York Post is breaking the exclusive, heartbreaking story of how Hunter Biden paintings and other artworks worth “millions of dollars” have, according to a source close to the Biden family, reportedly burned up in the ongoing LA-area wildfires.
A trove of nearly 200 artworks by Hunter Biden has been destroyed — one of the casualties of the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, The Post has learned.
The controversial art had been in storage near the Pacific Palisades home of Hunter’s Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris and is valued at “millions of dollars,” a source close to the Biden family said.
Morris, who loaned the first son nearly $5 million to help pay a tax bill and has been financing a documentary on him, lives in a sprawling five-bedroom, six-bathroom home which is among the few houses still intact in the posh neighborhood, The Post can confirm.
