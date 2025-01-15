TEAM BIDEN COMES FULL CIRCLE: How it started: Jim Treacher: Happy Anniversary to Hunter’s Laptop.
Four years ago today, my Twitter account was instantly suspended for posting the following picture:
That’s Hunter Biden. The photo came from the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware repair shop, less than five miles from his father’s house.
Vladimir Putin didn’t take that snapshot. He didn’t plant the laptop. It belonged to Hunter, who then abandoned it and lost legal custody of it because he’s a drug addict.
And yet when I posted that photo in October 2020, just weeks before the election, my Twitter account was instantly locked down.
I don’t mean within minutes, either. The instant I clicked the button to post that, I was locked out of my account.
Here’s the warning I received:
I had been censored. Lil’ ol’ me!
So I removed the tweet, under duress, to restore access to my account.
As it turned out, I was far from the only one. Anybody who shared any part of that news story — and it is a news story — got instantly locked down by Twitter. You couldn’t even share the URL of the original NY Post story. A complete blackout.
The Democrats wanted Trump out of the White House, and they thought this story would interfere with that. So they locked it down.
How it ended: New US ‘oligarchy’ threatens democracy, Biden warns in farewell speech.
Speaking from the Oval Office, the outgoing US President criticised social media bosses who are “giving up on fact checking” and burying Americans in an “avalanche of disinformation and misinformation”.
Mr Biden’s comments will be interpreted as a thinly veiled attack on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire owners of X and Facebook, who have scrapped fact checkers on their platforms, claiming they hinder free speech.
Channelling President Dwight Eisenhower, Mr Biden warned of the “potential rise of a tech industrial complex” threatening to undermine US democracy.
Mr Eisenhower, a former US army general, spoke in his 1961 farewell address about the rise of a “military-industrial complex”.
Mr Biden said: “Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power. The free press is crumbling. Editors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact checking.
“The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit. We must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families, and our very democracy from the abuse of power.”
Biden’s speechwriters have to be trolling us on the way, knowing that Joe is too far gone to remind them there’s no way he can mention disinformation and social media, because everyone will bring up the mass censoring of the New York Post and anyone who mentioned Hunter’s laptop in 2020. Or as Glenn wrote last year in the aforementioned Post: Hunter’s laptop, Wuhan and more: ‘Disinformation’ and ‘conspiracies’ turn out to be true — again and again.