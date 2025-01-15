DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Joanne Jacobs: Students want A’s for trying hard, B’s for (mostly) showing up.

Psychologist Carol Dweck persuaded teachers and parents to praise Gen Z children for effort, not their abilities, to create a “growth mindset,” Grant writes. “The idea of lauding persistence quickly made its way into viral articles, best-selling books and popular TED talks. It resonated with the Protestant work ethic and reinforced the American dream that with hard work, anyone could achieve success.”