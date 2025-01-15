ROBERT SPENCER: Hamas Celebrates Ceasefire Deal in Gaza, and With Good Reason. “That was an uncharacteristic display of generosity from Miller and the Biden regime, and don’t think for a nanosecond that regime wonks have suddenly become appreciative of Trump and his team, and willing to acknowledge when they’ve done something good. Miller’s giving credit to the Trump team is an indication that even the Biden regime knows how bad this deal is for Israel and its allies, and for the free world as a whole.”

I’m less convinced. The deal is far from perfect but A) it is only a ceasefire and not a “peace” plan, B) the Israeli government is under tremendous domestic political pressure to bring hostages home, and C) Hamas hotheads will have the Israelis raining hellfire down upon them again soon.

All that said, I’m not sure why Trump wanted his fingerprints on a not-so-good deal that’s soon to be broken.