KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Make a Case for One-Party Republican Rule, At Least for a While. “Watching the Democrats proudly display their delusion and denial during the confirmation hearings this week has brought me to a place where I can easily advocate for the Republicans being in charge for quite some time. Bear in mind, I always find problems with the way Republicans do things; I’m just saying that the worst Republican in Congress is exponentially better than the best Democrat.”