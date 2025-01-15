WELCOME TO THE ERA OF PERSONALITY MEDIA:
Pay-check journalists largely relied on hefty corporate salaries to sate their egos. Who, though, will cough up $7 a month to read Jennifer Rubin? The ultimate irony in all of this is the former corporate media scolds who are vehemently anti-Trump are becoming just like him — hoping to brand their own name for profit in media. That is how Trump made his billions, by emblazoning his name on casinos, hotels and television shows. Now a slew of media personalities are attempting a Trump act of their own: say the most outrageous thing the loudest to draw as many eyeballs to them as possible.
Chuck Todd scored a nice salary off the back of sales from the 30 Rockefeller gift shop. But who is going out of their way to purchase a Chuck Todd T-shirt? For better or worse, this new era of “personality journalism” will likely confirm the worst impulses of corporate media personalities — that they have always been driven by a thirst for celebrity, not truth in broadcasting. As Jennifer Rubin attempts to out-crazy Don Lemon, who attempts to out-crazy Chris Cillizza for a smaller and smaller piece of the pie, chances are their critics will be exonerated.
Speaking of which:
🚨Jen Rubin falsely reports that Pete Hegseth was unable to answer allegations of sex with minors in yesterday’s confirmation hearings.
No such allegations exist or were asked about. This is outright defamation. pic.twitter.com/OR3gL6W6kF
— Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 15, 2025
But what will happen to the biggest showboaters of them all, who still have their legacy corporate brands behind them? Expect Big Changes in the White House Press Room as Trump Will All But Sideline Legacy Media.