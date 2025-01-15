WELCOME TO THE ERA OF PERSONALITY MEDIA:

Pay-check journalists largely relied on hefty corporate salaries to sate their egos. Who, though, will cough up $7 a month to read Jennifer Rubin? The ultimate irony in all of this is the former corporate media scolds who are vehemently anti-Trump are becoming just like him — hoping to brand their own name for profit in media. That is how Trump made his billions, by emblazoning his name on casinos, hotels and television shows. Now a slew of media personalities are attempting a Trump act of their own: say the most outrageous thing the loudest to draw as many eyeballs to them as possible.

Chuck Todd scored a nice salary off the back of sales from the 30 Rockefeller gift shop. But who is going out of their way to purchase a Chuck Todd T-shirt? For better or worse, this new era of “personality journalism” will likely confirm the worst impulses of corporate media personalities — that they have always been driven by a thirst for celebrity, not truth in broadcasting. As Jennifer Rubin attempts to out-crazy Don Lemon, who attempts to out-crazy Chris Cillizza for a smaller and smaller piece of the pie, chances are their critics will be exonerated.