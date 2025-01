NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

NYT, breaking: “A nonprofit founded by Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat, admitted on Wednesday that it had violated state law by concealing the fact that it had campaigned for her during her 2018 run for governor.

At the time of that campaign, the group was led by Raphael…

— Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) January 15, 2025