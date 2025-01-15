ISRAEL, HAMAS REACH DEAL TO RELEASE HOSTAGES, PAUSE FIGHTING IN GAZA:

Leaders of Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization have agreed to the outlines of a cease-fire that would pause the brutal 15-month military campaign in Gaza launched in response to the October 7 terror attack, according to multiple reports from the Middle East.

The deal, which needs to be ratified by Israel’s cabinet, comes after months of negotiations between the two sides over a multi-phased plan that would include the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

President Joe Biden announced the deal from the White House on Wednesday, saying it comes after more than “15 months of terror for the hostages, their families, the Israeli people” and “15 months of suffering by the innocent people of Gaza.”