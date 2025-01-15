ISRAEL, HAMAS REACH DEAL TO RELEASE HOSTAGES, PAUSE FIGHTING IN GAZA:
Leaders of Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization have agreed to the outlines of a cease-fire that would pause the brutal 15-month military campaign in Gaza launched in response to the October 7 terror attack, according to multiple reports from the Middle East.
The deal, which needs to be ratified by Israel’s cabinet, comes after months of negotiations between the two sides over a multi-phased plan that would include the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
President Joe Biden announced the deal from the White House on Wednesday, saying it comes after more than “15 months of terror for the hostages, their families, the Israeli people” and “15 months of suffering by the innocent people of Gaza.”
“Media reports a few minutes ago claimed that the deal had been concluded,” Ed Morrissey adds. “Netanyahu’s office says not so fast:”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says ceasefire deal with Hamas has still not been reached and that the final details were still being sorted out. That comes after multiple mediators had said Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release dozens of hostages after more than 15 months of war.
That’s because the terrorists tried to play the Hamas Hokey Pokey again:
The Israeli negotiating team was recently informed that Hamas decided at the last minute to make new demands – this time regarding the Philadelphi corridor, in contrast to the maps that have already been approved by the cabinet and American mediators.
Israel strongly opposed any changes to these maps, the source said.
An informed source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Hamas found a “loophole” in the agreed-upon deal, with Egypt agreeing to amend the deal and “close the loophole” based on Hamas’s demands in the latter stages and in coordination with the Israeli team, as per the Arab media report.
As I wrote earlier, don’t count on this deal holding up until the hostages get released. And even if it holds up through Phase I, don’t be surprised when Hamas reneges and demands a renegotiation at that point, too.
Stay tuned.