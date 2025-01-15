PAM BONDI GLORIOUSLY OUTSMARTED DICK DURBIN:

Despite claiming concern over actions that Donald Trump might take, which Joe Biden himself actually did, Durbin continues to grandstand by pretending to be concerned that Trump is going to violate the Constitution and whether Bondi will say “no” to Trump when he does.

He even brought up the 2020 election as an example, and Bondi blindsided him by pointing out his deception.

“He said to the Georgia secretary of state, find 11,780 votes,” Durbin told her reference

“Do you have the entire context of that call?” Bondi asked. “I feel like it was long — much longer than that, and may have been taken out of context.”

“It was an hour long,” Durbin admitted.

“Right,” Bondi replied.

Bondi’s point pans out because reading the transcript of the call proves that Trump’s words show he was actually arguing that a thorough investigation would reveal evidence of fraudulent votes that altered the outcome of the election, not that he was directly asking Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes for him. Trump was emphasizing his belief that the election was marred by irregularities, and he insisted that uncovering these discrepancies would restore the rightful results with his victory in Georgia. The request for “11,780 votes” was a response to the reports of fraudulent activities, not a demand to fabricate votes.