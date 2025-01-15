ONE MAN’S TERRORIST IS ANOTHER MAN’S FREEDOM FIGHTER: BBC blasted after hiring new boss from Canada who told journalists not to call Hamas ‘terrorists.’
(Classical reference in headline.)
ONE MAN’S TERRORIST IS ANOTHER MAN’S FREEDOM FIGHTER: BBC blasted after hiring new boss from Canada who told journalists not to call Hamas ‘terrorists.’
(Classical reference in headline.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.