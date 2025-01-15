BIDEN’S PARTING GIFTS: Republican congressional members outraged over Biden plan to remove Cuba from State Sponsor of Terrorism list. “A high-level source U.S. government source with direct knowledge about Cuba confirmed to ADN Cuba that the Biden administration will remove the communist regime from the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list. The source also stated that the decision came directly from the Democratic administration at the White House, not the State Department.”
