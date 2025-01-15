MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Here We Go Again: Deep State Shadow Coup II. “Presidentish Joe Biden might be partly incapacitated and on his way out the White House door, but his administration is “playing dirty during the transition period,” former Trump 45 Undersecretary of Defense Ezra Cohen told the Daily Mail today. But there’s much more to ‘Shadow Coup II’ than is detailed in the Daily Mail report.”