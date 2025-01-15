I KEPT TELLING YOU THERE’S PLENTY MORE BIDENFLATION BAKED INTO THE SYSTEM: Consumer price growth rose in December, a sign Trump will inherit stubborn inflation as he takes office.

Consumer price growth ticked up in December, a sign President-elect Donald Trump will inherit the inflation issues that dogged the Biden administration as he re-takes the White House next week.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the annual inflation rate — which is calculated based on prices compared to a year ago — climbed to 2.9% from 2.7% in November.

On a monthly basis, the rate rose to 0.4%, up from 0.3% a month prior and above expectations.

Even as the broader inflation index picked up, a measure that strips out volatile food and gas items climbed less than expected. That so-called “core” reading is closely watched by investors.