14 HIGHLIGHTS FROM CES 2025 IN AI, ROBOTS, GLASSES, HEALTH AND MORE:

CES went big on humanoid robots, from robots shaking hands and doing dishes to massive agricultural robots from John Deere. These innovations show how personal and industrial tasks can be automated with human-like precision, reducing labor strain and increasing productivity.

My favorites were Realbotix, who unveiled Aria, a life-size AI robot capable of expressing emotions and engaging in conversations. Aria showcases advanced motor technology for fluid movements and modular design, making her suitable for various applications, including personal companionship and travel convenience.

Additionally, Hangzhou Yushu Technology and Unitree presented next-generation robots with improved agility, interaction, and functionality for both industrial and personal use, further blurring the line between humans and machines.

However, while innovation is accelerating, the cost remains a barrier for mainstream adoption. The window cleaning robot was priced at $1,200, the personal companion robot at $175,000, and the all-in-one home robot capable of dishwashing and multitasking was also priced prohibitively high. Even the robot pet feeder came with a premium price tag. Reducing these costs will be essential for wider household adoption of these technologies.