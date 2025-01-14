BEEGE WELBORN: ‘Why Did DeSantis Do This To Us?’ Duval Teachers’ Union Ex-Prez & VP Right Now, Probably.
It seems like it’s been ages since I had a chance to rattle on about the country’s GREATEST FRICKIN’ GOVERNOR – that would be Ron DeSantis. I can’t believe I’ve neglected our Free State of Florida for so long, but I do have to admit things nationally have been pretty exciting.
That’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.
Today, however, my girlfriend Amy found such a hilariously wicked karma story that I couldn’t help but snicker and share it with you all.
So lemme set the stage (or bury the lede ‘better than anybody,’ as Mischief tells me all the time): it all starts back in January of 2023.
Fresh off his historic November shellacking of both Charlie Crist and his running mate, Miami-Dade teachers’ union president Karla Hernandez-Mats, and the Miami-Dade teachers’ union (United Teachers of Dade) itself…
Once again, Beege is having way too much fun with a twisty story that deserves more national attention.