BEEGE WELBORN: ‘Why Did DeSantis Do This To Us?’ Duval Teachers’ Union Ex-Prez & VP Right Now, Probably.

It seems like it’s been ages since I had a chance to rattle on about the country’s GREATEST FRICKIN’ GOVERNOR – that would be Ron DeSantis. I can’t believe I’ve neglected our Free State of Florida for so long, but I do have to admit things nationally have been pretty exciting.

That’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.

Today, however, my girlfriend Amy found such a hilariously wicked karma story that I couldn’t help but snicker and share it with you all.

So lemme set the stage (or bury the lede ‘better than anybody,’ as Mischief tells me all the time): it all starts back in January of 2023.

Fresh off his historic November shellacking of both Charlie Crist and his running mate, Miami-Dade teachers’ union president Karla Hernandez-Mats, and the Miami-Dade teachers’ union (United Teachers of Dade) itself…