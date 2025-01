HEGSETH HAS A LOT OF DEADWOOD TO CLEAR OUT OF THE PENTAGON:

The Russians here fail to understand the same thing US flag ranks don't. The economic and organizational barriers to entry to operational/strategic range drone airpower, in massive numbers, that is too cheap to be engaged by missiles. https://t.co/03ApaxQNze — Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) January 14, 2025

Three years of this war and the people who should get it about drones still don’t get it about drones.