I’D ASK, “WHY CAN’T SHE JUST TELL HOMELESS PEOPLE NOT TO BURN STUFF OR SMOKE CRACK?” BUT I ALREADY KNOW THE REASON:

The LA County Fire Chief just said at this morning’s news conference:

“We are asking our unhoused neighbors to not have warming fires right now.” — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 14, 2025

Progressive Newspeak is the art of saying what everybody knows in a way that allows them to pretend that they don’t know it.