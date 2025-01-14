RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME:

Roberts did ads for Kamala — a candidate who wouldn’t take a stance on whether theft under $1000 should be a felony. https://t.co/vkDdEBstYM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 14, 2025

Related: LA’s lowlifes: The ‘looters, burglars and drug addicts’ arrested during Palisades Fire all share common trait. “Cops charged more than 40 detainees with various offenses including burglary and drug possession since the fires broke out on January 7. Remarkably, none of those arrested were actually living in the evacuation zone and seemingly travelled with the intention of taking advantage of the devastation.”

(Classical reference in headline.)