SCOTT JENNINGS TO JOHN AVLON: Did Dems Promote Unity by Voting $50 Million to Fight Trump’s Deportations?

CNN Panelist Squirms as Scott Jennings Exposes Who’s Really Fueling Division Over LA Wildfires John Avlon never saw this coming. AVLON: “I think also in this environment right now, where immediately there’s disinformation flowing through social media networks that cleaves down… pic.twitter.com/Du04KHMbhN — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 14, 2025

Here’s the story that Avalon doesn’t want to discuss, from those nutty MAGA hat wearers at the Politico yesterday: Gavin Newsom and California Democrats reach $50M deal to Trump-proof the state.

Related: Bush-Era Republicans Flourished As Anti-Trumpers — Scott Jennings Took A Different Path. “‘We’re the party that defends Western civilization. We’re the party that generally tries to adhere to common sense. We’re the party that respects cultural norms and values. We respect average everyday people. For as long as I’ve been in politics now, 25 years, that’s been sort of how I view the Republican Party. From that perspective, it’s no trouble at all for me to have proudly worked for George W. Bush, and in this election, and the last two voted for Donald Trump,’ Jennings told the Caller.”