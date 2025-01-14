DOG BITES MAN: Lefties Mourn End To Facebook Censorship. “I don’t necessarily trust Zuckerberg’s assertions that Facebook’s original intentions were pure as the driven snow when he started putting fact checkers in place (and that’s one reason I’m not editing out things like ‘um,’ ‘like,’ and ‘you knows,’ as these may be verbal tells when he’s glossing over or eliding information rather than just verbal throat clearing), but I think his depiction of how government pressure for censorship came down is probably accurate.”