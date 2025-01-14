OF COURSE THEY DO. THAT’S WHY STUDENTS’ DESIRES OR EXPECTATIONS SHOULDN’T SET STANDARDS: Students want A’s for trying hard, B’s for (mostly) showing up. “Students want to be rewarded for effort, even if it doesn’t lead to achievement, writes psychologist Adam Grant in a New York Times op-ed. ‘Two-thirds of college students say that ‘trying hard’ should be a factor in their grades, and a third think they should get at least a B just for showing up at (most) classes,’ he writes.”