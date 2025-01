IT’S ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE SHE WROTE FOR A MAJOR PAPER:

To commemorate this tragic news, a quick 🧵thread 🧵of some of my favorite Jennifer Rubin tweets. She will be missed. See why. ⤵️ https://t.co/IEFNVW4KLu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Much more at the thread, all of it embarrassingly awful.