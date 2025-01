“SOCIALISM SEEKS EQUALITY IN MISERY; COMMUNISM SEEKS EQUALITY IN THE GRAVE.”

This is Richmond.

They had a police chief take a knee in front of thugs burning and looting the city.

They had a mayor who tore down historic statues to stop racism.

Downtown Richmond is a ghost town and has turned into a shit hole but hey, it’s equitable! https://t.co/tWkofOt2xI

January 11, 2025