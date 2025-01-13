THREAD:

A friend of mine attended an Antifa meeting. They were nice enough to send me some audio recordings of it to pick through, which I'd like to share here. I will tell you, these people are not the push over blue haired misgender police you think they are. 👇 — Haley⚡Shane | Slayer Of Boring Brands (@iamhaleyshane) January 12, 2025

Read the whole thing but this part stands out: “‘You can’t be a revolutionary overnight. You have to have a process for it over time.’ That is exactly what these meetings do. They teach people this process. Paired with real skills that A LOT of people in my world of X talk about.”

And this from Andy Ngo’s intro: “Antifa cells are informal, but often effective, because they operate through exploitation of laws and having access to corrupt prosecutors, corrupt judges and well-funded pro-bono lawyers. They also rely on biased, lying media to not investigate or report accurately on them. (E.g., the legacy reports on the Pittsburgh Antifa bomb-making couple make no mention of their violent anarchist organizing.)”

