THE NEW SPACE RACE: Space lettuce: NASA’s plans to grow nutritious plants on Mars.

NASA is examining ways to ensure explorers have nourishing produce, including fresh plants, on future space missions to the Moon and Mars. While sealed food packets get the job done, they can lose flavor and vitamins over time.

Cultivating leafy greens and vegetables on the space station could address this problem and give crews a happier mental state.

Efforts to grow plants such as lettuce, peppers, radishes, and tomatoes in microgravity have been underway, revealing new insights into how spaceflight influences plant genetics, water use, and flavor.