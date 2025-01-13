NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Russian Mercenary Captured At Border. “The problem with open borders is that they’re open borders, and you have no way to vet who is coming across. We already covered the strangely high number of Chinese nationals crossing the border, and now a Russian mercenary has been captured there…with a drone.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.