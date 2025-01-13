PRIORITIES:
The lack of funding for critical infrastructure in LA sits against the following backdrop:
The State’s revenues are staggering yet our infrastructure is crumbling, new housing is unaffordable and nonexistent, crime is rampant, schools are mediocre and companies are fleeing in… pic.twitter.com/wVN7CjZxjC
Competence isn’t high on the list of California Democrat voters’ concerns so California Democrat politicians aren’t concerned with it, either. They aren’t even capable of it.