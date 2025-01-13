SINCE THE PRESS WON’T SHARE THIS CLIP, YOU SHOULD — FAR AND WIDE:

If Karen Bass was a Republican, this clip would be playing on television 24/7. pic.twitter.com/KZUxkHUOCB — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 12, 2025

Cowardice mixed with incompetence isn’t a good look but it’s the one she has.

Now, you need to understand that experiencing the true fallout of government incompetence is not something that the kind of people who live in Pacific Palisades often experience. Instead, they are usually insulated from the consequences of their choices. Do you think bums, losers, and scumbags wander around in Pacific Palisades like they do in the rest of LA? Oh no. The LAPD has instructions to actually enforce the law in rich neighborhoods like the Palisades. They are disconnected from the utter chaos of the social pathology that the rest of the city experiences. They rarely have to face it, so they don’t really care about it. But now the fires have come, and you think they might care about it, but they won’t care about it for long. They’ll get over it. They’re going to cry and complain a little bit about Governor Hairstyle and Mayor Dumb Bass, and then on Election Day, they’re going to look at their ballots, and they’re going to mark somebody with a D.

They haven’t gotten it good and hard enough yet and, if Kurt is right, maybe never will.