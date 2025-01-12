THE CYCLE OF LIFE:
Shot: L.A. County Fire Department donating surplus supplies to Ukraine’s first responders.
Ukrainian first responders will soon be receiving some much-needed equipment from all the way in Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced this week it would be sending some surplus supplies across the globe to Ukraine as the country staves off the ongoing Russian invasion.
Boots, hoses, nozzles, body armor and medication were among the items packed and shipped out during an event earlier this week.
The care package was loaded at an L.A. County fire station in Inglewood on Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief Daryl Osby and county supervisor Janice Hahn were in attendance and helped pack up the items.
“As Ukrainian firefighters continue to work under extreme peril to remove victims with limited resources, we felt the need to step up and help in some way,” said Osby in a news release.
—L.A.’s KTLA, March 18th, 2022
Chaser: Zelensky says Ukraine has offered assistance on California wildfires.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his country has offered assistance on the California wildfires.
“Today, I instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs and our diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of our rescuers in combating the wildfires in California,” Zelensky said in an address, according to an English transcript on his website.
“The situation there is extremely challenging, and Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives,” he added.
—The Hill, today.
Will the Ukrainians be bringing our equipment back with them if decide to parachute in?