KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: LA Fires Be Damned — Gavin Newsom Will Still Be the Dems’ Frontrunner in 2028. “The principal elected officials in the Los Angeles apocalyptic horror story are Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom. The two have been running roughshod over an inherently bad situation in a clown car armored vehicle. In a just world, both of them would be pilloried in a town square by now.”