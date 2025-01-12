READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its Evacuation Advice Remains Stupidly Woke:

Only women get pregnant. If you can’t be trusted with that basic fact, what else are you messing up? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 12, 2025

A year ago, Victoria Taft asked: The Lefty L.A. Times Is in Hospice. Could There Be a Death Bed Conversion?

In 2018, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the newspaper. The South African-born emigre discovered a drug to slow metastatic cancer and became a billionaire. He believed it was his civic duty to take over the troubled newspaper as online news and social media platforms eviscerate print journalism. The newspaper went even more woke. Soon-Shiong was derided as an absentee landlord and excoriated by the newspaper’s union shop. The clashes continued and so did the layoffs. This week’s layoff, which goes into effect in March, was the worst in the paper’s history. * * * * * * * * What good is a regional newspaper if it tells only one point of view and chooses stories based on young, dumb, activist reporters’ confirmation biases? As a result, the Fourth Estate has become the Fifth Column. These flaws are the reason PJ Media and other conservative media exist.

Soon-Shiong has vowed in the weeks leading up to the election and afterwards to reduce the activist journalism at the L.A. Times — and yet this sort of leftist Newspeak “unexpectedly” keeps getting past his paper’s editors.