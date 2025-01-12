PLEASE, STOP — THEY WON’T LET ME VOTE FOR HIM AGAIN: ‘There is going to be shock and awe with executive orders.’

President-elect Donald Trump will issue “a blizzard of executive orders” as soon as he inaugurated Jan. 20, Sen. John Barrasso predicted Sunday.

Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the Wyoming Republican said: “When President Trump takes office next Monday, there is going to be shock and awe with executive orders. A blizzard of executive orders on the economy, as well as on the border.”

Executive orders, for better or worse, allow a president to bypass Congress. But Barrasso, the new Senate majority whip, said that he expects Trump to also rely on the narrow Republican majority in the Senate and even more slender one in the House to get his agenda enacted.