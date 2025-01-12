TWO MEN ARRESTED AFTER BURGLARY CALL AT BRENTWOOD HOME OF VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:

The Brentwood home of Vice President Kamala Harris, which lies within a Palisades fire evacuation zone, may have made it a target for would-be burglars Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department dispatched officers to Harris’ home about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they received a burglary call of two men in black jumpsuits outside, KNX reported. The officers detained two men, the radio station reported. It was unclear if they were then arrested.

According to local TV network KTLA, “LAPD said officers detained the two people who were breaking curfew, but have since released them as they found no evidence that they were committing a crime.”

Based on her actions in 2020, Kamala would have wanted it that way, presumably: Kamala Harris Lies, Claiming That She Never Promoted the Bail Fund That Bailed Out BLM Rioters As Well As Murderers and R4pists; But the Tweet In Which She Promoted that Bail Fund Is Still Up!

(And it’s still up to this day.)

Or is this a case akin to “Riots For Thee, But Not For Me?”