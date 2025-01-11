APOCALYPSE NOW, IN LA:

As fires continue to destroy Los Angeles, the incompetence of that city’s leadership, along with that of the State of California, is coming into focus. It is almost incredible that anyone could do as bad a job as Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom have done. Many instances of their incompetence have come to light, but Michael Shellenberger takes the broad view, explaining how progressive politics inevitably led to the current disaster. Please do read the whole thing: