UP IN SMOKE: Palisades Fire Incinerates Future Career of Mayor Karen Bass, Gavin Newsom’s Presidential Aspirations.
There are many other significant problems created by Bass, Newsom, as well as other progressive politicians in this state. However, blog space is short.
In conclusion: Bass’ future in politics and Newsom’s presidential aspirations can be added to the list of items destroyed in the Palisades fire.
California literally turned into a red state overnight.
The political careers of Bass and Newsom are quite possibly finished as a result of their combination of incompetence and obsession with leftist eco-shibboleths and DEI (and likely, particularly in Newsom’s case, a huge dose of “Magical Sorkinism” as well.) But I’d hold off on declaring California a red state just yet. This 2015 City Journal piece by VDH titled “The Scorching of California” is a reminder that wealthy Californians seem to have little desire to fix their state’s myriad woes.