MATT MARGOLIS: As Wildfires Rage, Chaos Erupts in Los Angeles Leadership.
A source initially told DailyMail.com on Friday afternoon that the fire chief was fired, but the Mayor’s office told ABC7 Crowley still had her job. The office’s official statement to the outlet said the pair ‘met’, without any reference to whether Crowley remained in her position.
‘The Mayor and Chief met. The priority remains fighting these fires and protecting Angelenos,’ the statement said.
But ABC7 reporter Josh Haskell added on social media site X that the Mayor’s office had officially denied the claims that Crowley had been fired.
When Crowley returned from the meeting, she told her office staff that she was ‘not fired yet’, the source said on Friday evening.
‘She was going into the meeting, telling everybody goodbye, because she was told the whole purpose of the meeting was to fire her,’ a source close to Crowley’s office said.
‘When she was summoned into the meeting, it was with the direct purpose to fire her.
‘Whatever happened in that meeting, minds got changed.
“Either Bass realized it would be suicide to fire her, and came to her senses, or Crowley talked her out of it,” the source told the Daily Mail. “She came back in the office briefly, told her staff, ‘I’m not fired yet’ and went into a meeting with all her chiefs.”
Biden and Gavin Newsom recently did the largest water dam removal in U.S. history because tribal leaders said to save fish pic.twitter.com/QfGlviRNYE
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025
In 1974, a fictionalized version of William Mulholland bringing water to Los Angeles was the baddy in Robert Towne and Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. 50 years later, as VDH notes, “what we’re seeing in California is a state with 40 million people. And yet the people who run it feel that it should return to a 19th-century pastoral condition. They are decivilizing the state, and deindustrializing the state, and defarming the state, but they’re not telling the 40 million people that their lifestyles will have to revert back to the 19th century when you had no protection from fire, you didn’t have enough water in California, you didn’t have enough power, you didn’t pump oil.”
But hey, look on the upside!