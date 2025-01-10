BIDEN: ‘I Would Have Beaten Trump,’ ‘Kamala Would Have Beaten Trump.’

Biden made the remarks during an evening press conference at the White House, one of the rare moments that he has answered questions from reporters.

“Do you regret your decision to run for re-election?” a reporter asked Biden. “Do you think that that made it easier for your predecessor to now become your successor?”

Biden responded: “I don’t think so. I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump and would have beaten Trump.”