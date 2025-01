RED-PILLED:

Massive news: Meta is ending DEI. Only days after @finkd promised to end biased fact checks, now his company is ending DEI.

I warned Meta in October that they were one of my DEI targets for 2025.

Here’s what’s changing at Facebook & IG:

• Meta will no longer have a DEI team.… pic.twitter.com/owBeg7zIbV

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 10, 2025