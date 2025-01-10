A day that began with a new mayor’s promises of a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous San Francisco ended with a deflating dose of reality. Walgreens will close a dozen locations around the city at the end of February, The Standard has learned.
MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: Pharmageddon: Walgreens to shutter 12 San Francisco stores.
The closures include known theft hot spots and the Market Street store where a security guard fatally shot alleged shoplifter Banko Brown in 2023.
A Walgreens spokesperson told The Standard via email that the closures are due to costs from “increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures” that hamper the company’s ability to pay for rent, staffing, and supply needs. The pharmacy chain pledged to work with the community to minimize “customer disruptions.”
Gooder and harder, Northern California.