JIM TREACHER: California Dreamin’ Meets Reality.

It’s pleasant to believe things that aren’t true. It comforts you and makes you feel good about yourself. It wraps you in the warm, cuddly delusion that you’re better than the people who disagree with you.

Right up until the moment reality burns your house down.

It turns out the greatest danger to Los Angelinos isn’t sexism or fascism or 1/6 or the price of almond milk. It’s fire. And all that tax money they keep paying to their state and local government hasn’t saved them.

I hate when people say “Let me see if I get this straight,” because usually they don’t. But here’s my understanding of the Los Angeles wildfires so far: