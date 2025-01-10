ZUT ALORS! Pakistan Airlines advert shows plane flying into Eiffel Tower:

Pakistan’s national airline has come under fire for a “tone deaf” advert that appears to show a plane flying into the Eiffel Tower.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which was banned from flying to the UK, US and EU in 2020 amid safety concerns, on Friday announced it had resumed flights to Europe after the ban was lifted.

In a post on social media, the airline published an image showing a plane and the Eiffel Tower against the French tricolour flag, accompanied by the caption: “Paris, we’re coming today.”

But critics pointed out that the advert appeared to show the plane heading straight for the Paris landmark.