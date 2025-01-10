ORWELLIAN DOUBLESPEAK: The leftist Lemkin Institute for the Prevention of Genocide tweets that “one can have different views about the definition of genocide, but one may not use definitional disputes to deny genocide.” Exactly how one can dispute the Institute’s preposterous claim that Israel is committing genocide without first properly defining genocide is unclear. Of course, that’s the entire point, to make a preposterous claim and then try to create debate rules that make it impossible to dispute that claim.