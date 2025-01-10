JAN 20 PREVIEW: Trump prepares 100 executive orders to enact once in office.

President-elect Donald Trump and his advisers told Republican senators that the incoming administration is working on 100 executive orders that will be enacted once Trump is sworn into office.

The orders will focus on immigration, a topic Trump has been adamant about fixing while campaigning for the presidency.

“He says he has almost 100 executive orders that will go a long way to securing the border again and also put the energy sector back in play,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Thursday on Fox & Friends.

However, the Oklahoma senator also cautioned that Trump’s executive orders could be reversed or undone if they aren’t backed up by congressional action.

“As he said, it’s not permanent,” Mullin said of the orders. “I’d like reconciliation so we can start making this up into legislation, so we can move forward.”